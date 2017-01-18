Garmin’s inReach will let you text Mum, no matter where you end up

Yuck, I can smell sweaty Ronhills.

Don't worry, this is no Duke of Edinburgh weekend. This is more for your unsupported desert crossing, or Arctic Circle escapade. And while it is a full-functional handheld GPS, it also has the inReach satellite communication system – send your SOS over SMS-type messaging in places where ‘Snapchat’ is probably some kind of fermented tea.

What, so I can only text the mountain rescue?

Nope, you can space-text whomsoever your heart desires. There’s just a dedicated SOS button for when you get in real trouble, that’ll put you in touch with a global search-and-rescue team. (Hint: best not to cry wolf on that particular channel.) But, whether you’re deep in the Atacama Desert, or just in Asda, you might want to save your texts for particularly heartfelt thoughts.