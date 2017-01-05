Gamer or photographer? LG’s HDR monitor could be your new best friend

We’ve come a long way since the days of back-breakingly heavy CRT desktop monitors…

We sure have. Not only are today’s displays huge, they’re also thin, flat and offer an insanely detailed picture – something that couldn’t be said for your average 1997 14in desktop monitor.

Case in point? The freshly-announced 32UD99 from LG, which offers what many consider to be the ultimate in today’s image quality: a 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels, to be precise) and High Dynamic Range compatibility.

HDR? That’s on loads of 4K tellies…

Yes – but not on a whole lot of monitors. Which is why LG’s 32in screen caught our eye. It supports the HDR10 standard – which means if you’ve got a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, you can game on it in with proper HDR lighting and colour. And if you’re a console gamer who’s never seen Uncharted 4 or Forza Horizon 3 in HDR, believe us, you need to remedy that.

The 32UD99 also comes with a USB-C port, which means owners of suitable laptops (like the new Apple MacBook and MacBook Pro models) can hook up their computers via a single cable that handles video and data transfer as well as charging duties.