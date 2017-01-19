Fuji’s GFX 50S is a mirrorless camera with a 51.4MP sensor

That thing looks pretty specialist. Who’s it for?

Anyone with £6199 going spare - and that’s for the body only. For that money, you could get the pro-level Nikon D5 DSLR and a lens, with change. But then the GFX 50S is a medium-format camera, rather than full frame, and medium format never comes cheap. Plus, the D5 has a mirror - and the GFX 50S doesn’t.

What’s wrong with mirrors?

Nothing, if you’re in a studio. Out and about, though, mirrorless cameras tend to be a lot lighter - and that’s very much the case with the 50S. Even with a sensor that packs a surface area 1.7x bigger than full frame, it weighs in at around 1.2KG with a standard lens. Sure, that’ll still be a fair lump in your satchel (and it’s hardly a compact), but that’s seriously portable for a 51.4MP shooter - largely thanks to a magnesium alloy shell.