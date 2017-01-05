Fujifilm’s latest camera weighs less than a bar of chocolate, is one tough cookie

A camera made of chocolate? That sounds like a bad idea.

I think you might have mis-read the title. Fujifilm’s FinePix XP120 isn’t made of nature’s sweetest treat - it just weighs a darn sight less than a bar of the stuff. Hitting the scales at a meagre 203g, it's a seriously pocket-friendly piece of kit - not to mention tough.

Tough? How tough?

Well, you could drop it from a height of 1.75m into 20m of water, before leaving it in a freezer at ten degrees below zero, then shaking it around in a bag of dust - and it’d still take sharp 16.4MP snaps. Quite why you’d want to do all of that, of course, is another question.