Fujifilm levels up the excellent X100

Nice story. But I don’t want a camera.

See, the journey from the X100, to the X100S, X100T and now the X100F, has been one of refinement. This new version gets a sensor bump to a 24.3MP X-Trans CMOS III, and a new chipset in the form of X-Processor Pro that Pro-mises 0.5sec start-up and autofocus speed of 0.08secs. But it’s more about the physical differences with an instinctive, manual camera such as this. You know: hand feel.

You’ll feel my hand in a minute, if you don’t shut up about cameras.

The basic formula is exactly the same, of course. Classic looks, with a fixed 23mm lens. That viewfinder is the absolutely marvellous optical/EVF hybrid that can be used in various modes, including a mini-screen rangefinder mode. It really is an amazing thing.

But Fujifilm has moved a lot of controls over the more ergonomically-optimal right-hand side, added a new focus controller splodger next to the high-res LCD and built an ISO sub-dial into the shutter speed dial. The exposure control dial now has a ‘C’ or Command position, where you can change the setting on the fly using the jog dial. Know what this all adds up to?