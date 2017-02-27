Ford is putting Wi-Fi in your car for on-the-go browsing

I took a taxi the other day and it had Wi-Fi.

Well, aren’t you fancy. Did you own the taxi? Thought not. What you can own, though, is a Ford with a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot. Well, soon, anyway.

Can’t I just stick a mobile hotspot to the dashboard?

You could, but that wouldn’t look pretty, would it? Grab one of these Fords in Europe, on the other hand, and you’ll get Wi-Fi from a magical mystery source in the vehicle.

OK, so the mystery source is actually a 4G modem provided by Vodafone - but it still means speedy browsing while you cruise the asphalt. Well, not for you - but at least your passengers can provide regular updates on the latest dumb thing Trump’s said.