Faraday Future’s FF91 is real, and really, really fast

Has it got anything else to get my motor running?

10 front and rear-facing cameras, 13 long- and short-range radars, and 12 ultrasonic sensors not enough for you?

In that case, i’s got some swell self-parking abilities too - even if they didn’t play ball on-stage during the CES reveal. On-board LIDAR should help it drive autonomously in the future, but right now we’re just hoping Faraday gets the kinks out before we get behind the wheel.

Other details are still light on the ground right now. Faraday is trickle-charging our excitement meters, rather than giving us a jump-start, so expect more info on interiors to land later this year.

Why yes, I am a battery-powered Barrichello with cash to burn - where can I get one?

Better get your clicking finger ready, then. You can head over to FF.com and place an order right now. It’ll set you back US$5000, though.

Oh, and if you really want to stand out from the crowd, you can upgrade to an “Alliance Edition”. There’s only going to be 300 of ‘em made. You’ll still have to wait until 2018 to get one, though - deliveries won’t start until then.