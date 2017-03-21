Everything you need to know about Apple's surprise new devices

Apple generally has huge, Tim Cook-fronted events when it launches new devices but today, when Apple.com went dark, there was a sense that perhaps something new was being snuck out of Cupertino.

Sure enough, when the site reappeared it was adorned with new iPhones, iPads and Watch straps. Yes, we're talking fairly minor tweaks rather than world-changing new tech, but there are some useful little updates here.

Looking for a quick catch-up on all of the changes? We've got you covered.