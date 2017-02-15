The EOS M6 is your Goldilocks Canon mirrorless

I think I’ve always cast myself as one of the bears, not Goldilocks.

To be honest, the whole reference falls down once you apply it to the business of cameras. Our little G-Thief was happy working in threes – too hot, too cold, just right – but any camera geek will tell you that (a) there’s no such thing as a camera that’s ‘just right’ and (b) you certainly aren’t going to get anywhere close to it with just three choices.

And then they’ll tell you, at great length, all about their set-up.

Ah, you’ve met a photographer. Fair enough, though: it’s a game of nuance and tweakery. The M6’s story is one of fairly broad strokes, though – Canon came late to the compact mirrorless party and is still, comparatively speaking, hanging around in the kitchen looking for the right size glass.

Last year’s EOS M5 pleased a lot of people with its built-in electronic viewfinder, extra controls and chunky grip. It was like a scaled down version of the EOS 80D SLR, with which it shares most of innards.