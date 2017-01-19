Drag your guitar into the digital age with iRig Acoustic Stage and Pro I/O

Point. So what do these new iRig things do, then?

iRig Acoustic Stage is a tiny plectrum-shaped mic you clip to an acoustic guitar’s sound hole. Its lead connects to a pre-amp the size of a deck of cards, which lets you fiddle with tones and volume. There’s USB audio out, for connecting to a computer or iOS device, and AUX in to blend your existing pick-up system with iRig Acoustic Stage.

This means you can capture acoustic guitar in a home studio, without the result sounding like you were recording in a biscuit tin. And you can play live, without sitting infuriatingly still in the ‘sweet spot’ of your microphone set-up. Instead, you can rock out. Well, a bit. You’re still playing acoustic guitar, after all.