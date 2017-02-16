Denon’s wireless earbuds will make your workout sound a whole lot better

Workout? I barely calculate my pocket money, let alone go near a gym

Not to worry: these Bluetooth ‘buds will sound good on the bus, too. See, Denon knows a thing or two about building audio gear that sound pretty swell - from hi-fis to headphones - and it’s channelled that know-how into the AH-C160W.

Its 11.5mm drivers, for example, should deliver great audio across the range - even if snappy names, it seems, are still elusive.

What makes them so exercise friendly, anyway?

What, besides the colours and shiny bits that tell all your fellow sweaters that you’re listening to some sick beats? Well, for one thing, the C160Ws pack earhooks which loop around your head-flaps to keep things secure. These come in three sizes, too, so you should be able to find a comfortable fit, however hefty your head. Throw in secure silicon tips and some nifty memory foam tech, and you’ve got a recipe for going-nowhere headphones.