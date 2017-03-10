Denon’s AVR box promises proper wireless surround sound

Hey, that soundbar’s got no grill…

Pah, soundbars. If you could compress 10kg of marketing wormtonguery into a 1kg box, what would you have?

Five-in-one dishwasher tablets?

No. Well, yes. But we’re talking about the idea that you can have a single slim speaker that replaces all five of the speakers in a proper surround set-up. Piffle. You might get software-induced spatiality, sure, but that ain’t going to make a child’s eyes light up like a proper, speaker-driven surround effect.

How many times have I told you: a child’s eyes aren’t supposed to light up.

So spaketh the soundbar seller! But Denon to the rescue, perhaps, with the HEOS AVR. It’s not a soundbar, but the TV-topped picture there has already kicked off the story that, because it’s placed where a cursed soundbar isn’t, it’s something to do with sound.

Next clue is “HEOS’, which is Denon’s wireless audio product portfolio. Which leads you merrily on to ‘AVR’ which is a model name prefix to strike joy into the heart of gnarled old techsters such as us, for it pertains to the world of AV receivers!