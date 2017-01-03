Dell’s new XPS 13 is a flipping great hybrid

I thought CES was all about new tech. Haven’t we seen the XPS 13 before?

Yes, eagle-eyed ultrabook fan, we have - but not like this. See, Dell’s taken its super portable, super powerful laptop and bent it in half. Well, sort of: the American manufacturer has scooped up the best bits of the existing XPS 13, given them a boost and stuck them into a hybrid shell that’ll rotate, Yoga style.

So it’s the same, just flippable?

Not quite. Whilst the new model’s headline feature is its ability to do double duty as both laptop and tablet, it’s also had a host of hardware upgrades - including the option of a nifty fingerprint scanner for use with Windows Hello.