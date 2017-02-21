D-Link’s security cam is the all-seeing eye of your Homekit setup

Another security camera? Do you get more burglars than Kevin McCallister?

Sadly not, considering how long I spent installing swinging paint cans and a motion-activated blowtorch. That’s why I’m turning to smart security cameras to tempt fate and boost my chances of appearing on It Takes a Thief. You refer to this as ‘another’ such camera, but the Omna 180 Cam HD is better than that – it’s the first to be compatible with Apple Homekit...

You’ve told me a thousand times, but I still don’t know what Homekit is…

That’s because it’s been slower out of the blocks than a steeplechaser from the Sloth Olympics. Still, the Homekit dream – all of your smart heating, lighting and home security working together seamlessly in one app – is finally starting to come together thanks to gadgets like this. The Omna 180 Cam HD itself isn’t radically different from the likes of Canary or Nest Cam Indoor, but its Homekit compatibility opens up all sorts of possibilities – getting it to turn on your lights when it detects motion, for example. Like a Home Alone setup for grown-ups…