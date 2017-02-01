Crosscall’s Trekker-X3 is the antidote to chronic phone-breakism

Unbreakable?

Pretty much: sure you could probably kill it with fire or a really, really big rock - but the X3 is otherwise the Bear Grylls of mobiles. Throw it somewhere hard, cold or wet and it’ll still do its duty as an Android Marshmallow smartphone - which is great news for clumsy operators.

Better yet, with a 3500mAh cell it’ll probably see you all the way up to the top of the mountain for a 8MP Mont Blanc selfie.

How hard, cold and wet?

The Trekker X3 will work all the way down to -10°C, while it’ll also sit happily in one metre of water for 30 minutes.

And we’re not just talking the crystal-clear stuff, either: if your X3 happens to go ‘sploosh’ at the beach, it’ll handle salt water without breaking a sweat. In fact, with an IP67 rating, it’ll fend off everything from chlorinated water to oil, dust and dirt.