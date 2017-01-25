The classic Blackberry is back - and it's coming in February

We know, we know: Blackberry reboots seem to roll around more regularly than sales at sofa stores.

This one, though, is a little bit different. It’s the first portrait Blackberry device to offer both a touchscreen and a physical keyboard, without being a slider.

In fact, it channels a host of the Blackberry handsets of old in its design, while relying on a skinned Android Nougat build to bring its OS up to date. There are hard edges, clicky keys and an almost-rugged build.

Why, though, should this phone succeed where the likes of the Priv and the DTEK 50 stuttered - and arguably failed - before?