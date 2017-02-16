This chunky hi-fi will take you back to the bassy days of yore

That looks like the stereo I had in my old Renault Clio…

Only much nicer. Sure, it's still undeniably hefty - but it's less garish than many an all-in-one, and Panasonic has limited the neon lights to just a few touches. Which could be a blessing or a shame, depending on your taste. Want to take it with you to the snooker club? It's got a carry handle, too, because why not.

Does it have bass powerful enough to blow a hedgehog’s socks off?

How does 300W sound? That should be plenty - arguably too much - for most listeners, unless you happen to have a cavernous home and no neighbours.