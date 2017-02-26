Bye bye bezels: LG's G6 is a super-sized smartphone surprise

That's one huge screen - I'm going to need bigger thumbs.
Don't go stretching your digits just yet: the G6 might have a huge 5.7in, 18:9 aspect ratio screen, but teeny tiny bezels means LG has maanged to squeeze it all into a phone no bigger than last year's G5. You should even be able to reach those far corners if you're equipped with Trump-esque tiny hands.
The huge screen isn't a one trick pony, either. The whopping 2880x1440 resolution provides plenty of extra pixels to fill the extra space gained from slimming down the bezels, and the LCD tech is bright enough to play back Dolby Vision and HDR10 HDR video.
Oh, and the screen edges are rounded, instead of squared off. Neat.
OK, screen = good. So what else has changed for 2017?
Well, there's no more messing about with modular plug-ins. LG has ditched 'em, and to be honest, we're not surprised. They were fiddly, expensive, and not as slick as Motorola's take on the same tech.
On the plus side, that means you now get a fully sealed, metal and glass slab of a phone that'll take a dunking and come up no worse for wear. The G6 is IP68 waterproof, and Gorilla Glass 5 should hold up to most scrapes and scratches.
A Snapdragon 821 CPU, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of on-board storage and a 3300mAh battery should pretty much shoot it straight to the top of the smartphone performance charts, too.
This is LG we're talking about, though: where's the camera craziness?
OK, you got me - the G6 follows in the G5's footsteps with a twin camera setup. That means you get one lens for standard shooting, and a second for wide angle snaps. Both cams have 13MP sensors now, so you won't lose any resolution when you make the switch. It's got phase detect AF now, instead of a laser, so it should be a little quicker to focus, too.
The front-facing cam gets an upgrade to a 100° lens as well, which should mean you'll be able to get your mates in the shot whenever you take a selfie.
Not bonkers enough for you yet? How about a 360° panorama mode that uses both front and back cameras at once, or putting your snaps onscreen using the extra space from that wacky aspect ratio screen?
Alright, no change on the bizzaro front then. What about software?
It's running Android 7 Nougat, of course - what self-respecting 2017 flagship phone wouldn't be? LG's made a few extra tweaks though, naturally. It's called UX 6.0, and makes use of that extra screen real estate to squeeze more into every app - including your favourite games and video apps.
Google assistant is on board (a first for a non-Google smartphone) and all the usual LG goodies show up too - double tap to wake, an always-on screen setting for notifications, the works.
Sounds like LG knocked it out of the park, then.
Yup, pretty much - but then the G5 wasn't exactly an award winner, so it's great to see LG doubling down on the kind of kit we actually want from our phones - not experimenting with modular madness. You'll be able to get one soon, but there's no word on a price or exact date just yet.
In the meantime, you can read our in-depth hands-on review.