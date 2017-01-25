The best Home Cinema deals 2017

Still stuck with an ailing PS3 as your Blu-ray spinner? It might be time to upgrade your home cinema specs.
Worry not, though: nowadays, a quality film setup doesn't require stacks of cash or heaps of space.
Pair a good soundbar with a decent streamer, for example, and you'll have the perfect combo for a top telly experience.
Where to look for great savings on the best kit? Right here, obviously.
We've streamed, screamed and searched through all the offers, to bring you the best deals on home cinema gadgets.
Content streamers deals
A significant step up from the original Fire TV, this little black box is seriously smart. With 4K, greater speed and a lot more power, it's drawn first blood in the battle for next-gen streaming supremacy. Even if you own the original, this could be worth shelling out for.
Buy the Amazon Fire TV here for £79.99 from Amazon
Undoubtedly the best TV experience you can get, Sky Q offers a semless, neat and fluid viewing experience - not to mention 4K content. Yes, it's expensive and, yes, it's unnecessary for all but true telly addicts right now - but it's still a flawless bit of unique kit.
Buy Sky Q here from £22 a month
It's not worth upgrading if you own the original, but Google's new Chromcast is a seriously brilliant and highly affordable device all the same. Fast, simple and cheap as chips, it's a cracking way to hop on the telly streaming train.
Buy Google Chromecast here for £30 from Currys PC World
Ditch the dish: NowTV's got all the Sky channels you really want to watch. OK, so you're limited to 720p and you'll need need other boxes to get your Netflix and Amazon Prime Video fix - but with free-to-air TV and all four major catch-up channels, at this price it's a streaming steal.
Buy the NowTV Smart Box here for £14.99
Expensive compared to the competition, Apple's TV box remains a worthy purchase if you're already invested in the Cupertino ecosystem. It's usable, robust and responsive - if limited by Apple's restrictive platform.
Soundbars deals
The best-sounding, best-value soundbar that you can buy, Q Acoustics has made in the Media 4 a simple soundbar that does smooth and lively sound with aplomb. Sure, the package might be oddly-shaped, but you'll be too engrossed in its performance to notice.
Buy the Q Acoustics Media 4 here for £290 from Amazon
This soundbase is as practical as they come: compact, with room-filling sound and plenty of detail to keep you hooked, it's perfect for space-savers on a budget. Just make sure that your telly will fit on top.
Buy the Canton DM55 here for £240 from Amazon
Dali's Kubik One is a stunner. It looks every bit the high-end lifestyle product - as it should, given the price tag. Thankfully, Dali also knows a thing or two about making speakers that sound good, meaning the Kubik One delivers wholly captivating sound.
Blu-ray players
Movies at home have never looked this good. Pair this Panasonic player with a top 4K telly for truly remarkable clarity and contrast. Quite simply, it's a running leap ahead of anything else availble. It's not the cheapest but, if you care about how your films look, it's the way to go.
Buy the Panasonic DMP-UB900 here for £453 from Amazon - saving £190
Sony's put the lot into the BDP-790 - and it shows. A Blu-ray player with 4K upscaling capabilities, it ships serious image quality in a superbly usable, reasonably priced package. It sounds great, too.
Buy the Sony BDP-S790 here for £99 from Amazon - saving £100
It could do with a neater interface, but Panasonic's DMP-BDT330 is still a cracking disc-spinner. Picture and sound quality are both top notch, whilst plenty of connections mean it should play nice with your existing system.