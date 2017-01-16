BeoPlay M5 is a big, beautiful bucket of bass

Ah, the latest in Bang & Olufsen’s “affordable” BeoPlay range, which I’m sure is available for mere pennies…

Look, cut the sarcasm. The BeoPlay M5 isn’t exactly cheap, we know – but neither is it the sort of princely sum that’d see you going to the bank manager cap in hand. In fact, at £529, it’s priced just £100 more than the Sonos PLAY:5, until now the ultimate word in semi-affordable-yet-also-really-good wireless speakers.

£100 is £100…

Yeah, but B&O would doubtless point to the fact that the M5 can suck up wireless audio from any Bluetooth product, while the Sonos rival is restricted to products running Sonos’ software. In addition to that, the M5 also supports a wide roster of audio streaming tech: Spotify Connect, Apple Airplay, Chromecast and B&O’s own Beolink Multiroom.

And then there’s the design, which we think puts the PLAY:5 somewhat in the shade. This is a big bucket of a speaker at 19cm tall and 16cm in diameter, but its cylindrical shape and wool-blend fabric covering make it the sort of stylish piece that’d blend in oh-so-easily to your minimalist Copenhagen loft apartment. Or your three-bed semi in Colchester.