BenQ’s DLP 4K projector is its most colourful ever

Colourful? It looks pretty grey to me…
Well you wouldn’t want a neon box distracting from the screen, would you? Anyway, we’re not talking about the shell: BenQ’s X12000 produces colours as good as your local cinema’s, courtesy of a combination of LED and DLP kit, delivering DCI-P3 accuracy.
For those not in the cine-know, that’s a colour spectrum used in commercial movie projection the world over - and it’s pretty much the pinnacle for home cinema.
What the 4K is DLP? And what’s LED got to do with it?
Now who’s getting colourful? DLP stands for digital light processing and it’s basically projector tech that uses dinky mirrors and a spinning colour wheel to bounce pictures at your screen. It means better colour accuracy and it’s used in most cinemas - and the X12000 is the first to use it with a 4K resolution.
Pair that with Philips ColorSpark HLD LEDs and you've got a stunning range of colour kicked out with the sort of brightness levels that sunglasses are made for - think 2200 lumens - which is a seriously sought-after combination. In fact, this is the first model to offer it.
But home projectors never look as good as tellies, right?
Not quite: projectors do tend to need more controlled viewing conditions to reach their full potential but, even in a bright room, the X12000 will give you a 4K UHD picture - that’s 3840 by 2160 pixels, and a true resolution of 8.3 million pixels - that can go as big as 180 inches.
It might not match the 'infinite' contrast of an OLED, such as LG’s Signature W, but a dynamic contrast ratio of 50,000:1, paired with gamma control that ensures balanced brightness, should mean you’ll be too engrossed to notice.
What if my room’s really big, though?
Well, the X12000 can throw an image from more than 2m away - and it uses a 14-element lens array and True Zoom tech to retain image quality however far away it is from the wall. It’ll adjust automatically to optimise zoom and focus, too, using a triplet of lens groups to banish any curviness.
You’ve mentioned cinemas a lot. I’m guessing this won’t come cheap?
That depends on how you determine value. The X12000 will hit shelves at somewhere around £6300, give or take the furious price competition that AV retialers love.
While that’s not pocket change, it does undercut the 4K-equipped Sony VPL-VW520ES by some margin, delivering better brightness in the process. The SXRD projection tech found in Sony projectors is famed for its contrast ratios - we’re talking 300,000:1 - but if BenQ can realise its colour promises, it might just be onto a winner.