BenQ’s DLP 4K projector is its most colourful ever

Colourful? It looks pretty grey to me…

Well you wouldn’t want a neon box distracting from the screen, would you? Anyway, we’re not talking about the shell: BenQ’s X12000 produces colours as good as your local cinema’s, courtesy of a combination of LED and DLP kit, delivering DCI-P3 accuracy.

For those not in the cine-know, that’s a colour spectrum used in commercial movie projection the world over - and it’s pretty much the pinnacle for home cinema.

What the 4K is DLP? And what’s LED got to do with it?

Now who’s getting colourful? DLP stands for digital light processing and it’s basically projector tech that uses dinky mirrors and a spinning colour wheel to bounce pictures at your screen. It means better colour accuracy and it’s used in most cinemas - and the X12000 is the first to use it with a 4K resolution.

Pair that with Philips ColorSpark HLD LEDs and you've got a stunning range of colour kicked out with the sort of brightness levels that sunglasses are made for - think 2200 lumens - which is a seriously sought-after combination. In fact, this is the first model to offer it.