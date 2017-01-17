This beautiful ticker is based on a jellyfish, looks sublimely sci-fi

Now, I might regret this - but, based on a jellyfish?

Yes indeed. Meet the MB&F Horological Machine No 7 - or HM7 Aquapod for short. Now, just take a moment to look at it, to really appreciate its floating ceramic bezel ring and sapphire crystal dome. OK, now we can move on.

Right, it’s pretty - but you still haven’t explained the jellyfish bit?

Oh, sorry - we were distracted by just how darn pretty this thing is. MB&F is all about magnificently mad inspiration: the maker has crafted timepieces based on everything from rockets to planes to cars, all of which look stunningly bizarre - and all the better for it. And now, it’s nature’s turn.