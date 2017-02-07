Beats X headphones bring magnetic Bluetooth sounds to Android and iOS

Dr. who?

Dr Dre. Obvs. These are Beats ‘buds like the ones you’ve seen in the adverts, with all those dancing celebrities who love technology. Except these ones are new. And cool.

Oh, I’m cool, too. What’s cool about these?

Well, they’re wireless for starters. The two earbuds are connected by a Flex-Form cable, which has two weighted bits to keep it close to your neck while you party. And, when you need a break from the Bluetooth beats on your Beats, simply pluck them from your ears and magnets built into the ‘buds will stick them together.