Asus' Tinker tailored to shoulder-charge Pi

I’m guess things is another build-your-own PC board? Yippee!

What, you’re tired of tinkering and tweaking with mini-computers? Where would you rather be, outside playing with a bat and ball? Cripes, anyone would think you’ve got too much tech in your life.

Well, I am wearing a smartwatch while pairing my iPad with my smartphone…

Put them down and do something useful, then - like bodging together your own at-home PC with this dinky circuit panel from Asus. Yes, you’ve seen it’s sort before - in the form of the Raspberry Pi - but this one packs more of a punch, courtesy of a quad core 1.8GHz CPU and 2GB RAM. In fact, it’s pretty much twice as powerful as the Pi 3 Model B.