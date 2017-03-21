Apple douses iPhone 7 in Product (Red) charity karma

Ooh, red.

Striking, isn’t it? And best of all it instantly renders any other iPhone utterly evil, for every purchase of this Product (Red) Special Edition bumps a little cash into the Global Fund against HIV and AIDS. Apple has done a few Product (Red) things over the years, but rarely have they looked quite as snazzy as this one.

This is what I have been waiting for!

No, you were waiting (and waiting) for your lottery ticket to come in so you could afford an iPhone 7. And, charity or no, this doesn’t change that: the red iPhone 7 comes in 128GB for £699 and 256GB for £799. Upsize your karma-phone to the Plus-size version for £819 or £919.