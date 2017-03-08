Alpine's A110 is a lightweight speed machine with iconic heritage

It's like an Audi TT and a Nissan 370Z had a very blue lovechild.

That's a surprisingly astute observation - and one that should have car fans jittering with excitement. Of course, the new A110 has to earn its heritage with more than mere looks - this is a production car, not a concept - which is why that bold shell is draped over a unique aluminium chassis. No, not carbon fibre: that didn't offer a sufficient standard of finish for the exacting Alpine engineers.

It doesn't look hugely spacious, though...

It's a sports car, not a people carrier - but, yes, at just shy of 4.2m long it's quite compact, as fast four-wheelers go. You can still fit two normal-sized, 190cm-tall adults in the A110, but they'll have to leave their gloves at home: the glovebox got the chop in favour of a front-end fuel tank.

In fact, all around the car you'll find weight savings. The handbrake, for example, is a completely bespoke electronic number that uses the main brakes to hold you on a hill, while the windscreen wipers deliver water directly to make things more efficient - which means the fluid bottle can be smaller. As the French might say, "Bon."

Can it go round corners better than three lads in a shopping trolley, though?

You bet it can, all thanks to double wishbone suspension, electronic power-assisted steering and a rear diffuser that sucks it to the Tarmac. Basically, it's a beautiful blend of power and style, and we want one.

Anyone care to lend us €58,500? No? Well, at least we've time to save up before production begins in early 2018.