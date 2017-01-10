Alexa-equipped Triby IO could be the easiest way to control your smart home

So, my fancy smart home, packed full of Internet of Things devices… how will I control them all?

That’s a pertinent, oft-asked question, and it’s one a lot of tech companies are trying to answer. The obvious way to do it is control software for your smartphone, tablet or computer – but it’s not the only viable approach. Take the Triby IO from Invoxia, just launched at CES 2017, for instance.

It looks like an internet radio circa 2008…

Well, internet radio is one of its talents. But there are many, and its most valuable one might be its ability to control all manner of smart home gear: its IFTTT (If This Then That) compatibility means it’s compatible with tons of connected tech, from Philips Hue lights to Belkin WeMo cookers to your Fitbit activity tracker. The aim is to make it a universal interface for all manner of different smart home hardware.