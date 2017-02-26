7 things you need to know about the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus

Or at least that’s what Huawei’s marketing people say. And it’s true that a lot of thought’s been put into the camera. Or rather ‘cameras’, because like the P9 and the Mate 9 before them, the P10 and P10 Plus both have dual sensors round the back.

As with the Mate 9, what you get here is one 20MP monochrome sensor and one 12MP colour sensor. And as with the iPhone 7 Plus, they work together to enable a 2x zoom. That said, the P10 does it in a nicer way, zooming smoothly between 1x and 2x rather than jumping straight from one length to the other.

The double set-up should also help in low light - it’s certainly what we found on the Mate 9 - and of course you can just use it to take arty black-and-white snaps. You hipster, you.

The P10 Plus gets a couple of improvements over the P10. For starters its lenses are f1.8 rather than f2.2, which should help in low light and enable better background blurring, and although both cameras are made by Leica, the Plus gets the ‘better’ (ie more expensive) Leica Summilux glass rather than Summarit.

The front camera is the same on both: an 8MP f1.9 Leica effort with a clever ‘Adaptive Selfie’ mode, which identifies whether you’re taking a single or group selfie then scales the image to fill the frame accordingly. Both phones also feature optical image stabilisation and laser autofocus.