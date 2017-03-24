The 7 coolest smartwatches from Baselworld 2017

In the market for a dazzling new smartwatch? Your next connected timepiece might have been revealed this week, as the Baselworld 2017 watch and jewelry show rages on in Switzerland.

Many of the top watch brands are riding the resurgent wave of Android Wear 2.0, debuting watches that run the gamut from minimal and affordable to bold and expensive, with a little bit of everything in between. And what's this about a Pocket Watch… from Samsung?

The show continues on into next week, but in case you can't hop a flight Basel to strap on the year's most enticing new smartwatches, we've got you covered: here are the seven standout devices from this year's show.