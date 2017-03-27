6 things the Samsung Galaxy S8 must do to reclaim the smartphone top spot

There’s a new smartphone in town - and it’s called the Galaxy S8. Or, at least, it will be when it launches very, very soon.

Chief rival to the iPhone, Samsung’s Galaxy S-series handsets have long been front-runners in the race for smartphone supremacy, with stacks of power and ahead-of-the-curve features, such as the Edge display.

With this latest iteration, though, Samsung will need to pull out several stops to retain - or, indeed, regain - the top spot.

See, with contemporary mobiles growing ever closer in appearance, specs and performance, not to mention the raft of budget machines taking the fight to flagships, Samsung has a tough job on its hands if it wants to stand out from the crown.

Here are the things that the Samsung Galaxy S8 needs to do to reclaim the flagship crown.