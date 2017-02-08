5 reasons to be excited about Project CARS 2

The original Project CARS was a sim-racer's delight, and Slightly Mad Studios didn't wait long to continue work on the franchise, announcing a sequel mere weeks after the debut's release.

And now we've seen the fruits of its labour, as Slightly Mad and publisher Bandai Namco announced today that Project CARS 2 will release in late 2017. It's coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC with a raft of improvements, enhancements, and new features, and it's sure to be one of the standout racers of this year.

Curious what's coming? Here's a quick look at why the first glimpse has us so excited.