The 10 things we now know about the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo officially announced its new Switch console back in October, following more than a year of teases and rumours, but kept a lot of the details under wraps.

How capable would this console/portable hybrid be? When exactly would it release, and how much would it cost? And just what kinds of games would be available right out of the gate? We didn't know those things then, but we thankfully know just about everything now.

Nintendo just held a late-night streaming event for the Switch, where it answered most of our lingering questions. Here's everything we learned today, and if you don't already know about the Switch, be sure to read our full preview on Nintendo's possible savior.

And be sure to check back later today, as we'll be going hands-on with the Switch for the first time and trying out the biggest games in the pipeline.