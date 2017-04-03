The New Balance RunIQ has its own fitness app and watch faces, designed to hook up with Strava to give your data somewhere to go. It’s only designed to accommodate outdoor running and cycling, though, so if you want to track gym sessions or other sports you’ll have to investigate another app.

As you run or ride you can look at your distance, speed and time on the main screen. Flick to the left and right and you can check out your heart rate, cadence and lap times. Swipe down and you get music playback controls. There aren’t lots of on-watch music player options with Wear yet, so you have to use Play Music.

If you’re running with a phone, though, the playback controls of whatever app you use end up in here. As usual, run with your phone connected and the mobile’s GPS will be used. Leave the phone at home and the New Balance RunIQ’s own GPS chip kicks in. It works pretty well, with much better results than I got from the Huawei Watch 2. Tracking accuracy isn’t pin-point, but it seems to lock on within a few seconds, letting you start a run without missing on the first 200m.

I’m disappointed the whole thing feels so clumsy, though. A lack of phone-like immediacy is to be expected when you’re using a runner’s watch that hasn’t had scores of dev working on the interface for years, but the slow, intermittent unresponsiveness of the RunIQ is not what I'd expect from what should be a next-gen tracker.

As is the norm with this sort of watch, the New Balance RunIQ has a heart rate sensor, an optical model with two green LEDs and a sensor in-between. And, similarly common, its performance isn’t reliable. Let it track over an hour-long session and it might get you a reasonably believable average bpm figure.

But I use an HR sensor to see if that feeling of my heart trying to escape my rib cage really relates to a super-elevated heart rate when running, and for that sort of snapshot look, it’s not much use. The results just aren’t accurate.