So what info does the Navdy project onto your little dashboard screen? In ‘Dash mode’, you get basic stuff like speed, engine RPM and fuel range. But the main thing you’ll use are the maps and turn-by-turn directions found in Map mode.

As of last week’s Navdy 1.1 update, you can now search destinations via voice, which is a pretty big bonus. This update came after my demo though, so my only options were choosing a destination in the main menu or the Navdy smartphone app.

Once you’ve done that, Navdy’s Map Mode (which is powered by Google Maps) will show you road names, colour-coded live traffic info and info like your ETA. You can also zoom in or out the map using the steering wheel dial. For those who haven’t used a HUD before (including me), it’s a pretty cool way to navigate.

Handily, Navdy has its own GPS chip and offline HERE maps, so you also won’t be stranded even if you’re in a network dead spot.

That Bluetooth connection to your smartphone also means the option of having lots of other info beamed in front of you. You can get phone calls, messages and app notifications like calendar entries all shown thanks what Navdy calls ‘glances’. Of course, this could quickly get distracting, so you can turn these off or wave them away thanks to Navdy’s gesture controls.

For example, swiping your hand above the steering left accepts a call, while swiping right dismisses it. While the gadget fan in me was impressed with this during the demo, I suspect in the real world it’ll be easier (and less confusing for other drivers) to just use the dial wheel instead.