The Summit is a big, bulky watch. They've been in fashion for what feels like forever at the luxury end of the spectrum - so much so that tech brands are doing their best to copy the style for their latest wearables. Just look at the Huawei Watch 2.

The 46mm diameter doesn't look too big on the wrist, even if the 12.5mm height makes each watch look decidedly chunky. It isn't so rotund that you won’t squeeze one under a shirt cuff, though.

Everything is made from top-grade stainless steel and titanium, with four distinct styles to choose from in silver, black, or a mixture of the two. The base model comes with a leather strap, but you can choose rubber or alligator leather if you want something a bit more unique.

The huge crown on the side stood out to me right away - it should have been the perfect way to interact with Android Wear 2.0, but disappointingly it doesn't spin at all. It's just a button, meaning you've got to swipe through screens and risk smudging the display with fingerprints.

It might feel high-end once you've got one on your wrist, but to be honest the design didn't exactly wow me - it all felt rather generic, no matter which straps or design was on show. I'm sure that subtlety will go down a treat with Mont Blanc fans, but I know I'd want my high-end watch to make more of a statement than the Summit does.