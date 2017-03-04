So what else can the Shine 2 track? The app now lets you record your efforts across six different sports, with mixed results. It can only do so much without GPS and a heart-rate sensor, but like Jamie Vardy it makes the most of its limited talents.

You start each day with a points target. How you reach this is down to you – walking and general bimbling about will chip away at it, but you can also take a sledgehammer to the total by going for a run or swim. Double-tap the Shine’s face, and its LEDs will give you an estimate of how far you’re into the goal.

How motivating this is depends completely on the wearer. I’m a fairly active person who likes to measure my exercise goals in miles and times, so the imaginary points system wasn’t much of a drive for me. But I can see how someone who’s trying to counteract an out of control ‘Fangtastics’ addiction (I’ve been there too) would find it a good place to start.

It's pretty easy to get the Shine to track a particular sports session too (running, cycling, tennis, football or basketball are alls supported), as long as you don't like to mix and match too much. Choose your sport in the app and it'll start tracking it whenever you triple-tap the Shine's face.

It’s a shame you can only choose to quick-start one sport in this way, rather than assigning a different number of taps to different ones, but at least it opens the Shine 2 up to people like me who want to track specific sessions. The only downside is that, like all decathletes, it’s better at some sports than others...