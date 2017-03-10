The Automat grabs your attention right out of the box. It’s big, it’s boxy, and it’s beautiful. Or at least I think it is.

The faux leather adds a nice touch, but let’s not kid ourselves - you’re getting a lot of kit for £179, so it all still feels very plasticky. There’s also no obvious grip, but that’s by design: you can hold it vertically or horizontally and not feel like you’re holding it the “wrong” way.

Up front, the shiny shutter button acts as a selfie mirror. I’d prefer a separate mirror, one you aren’t going to block with your digits as soon as you go to take a photo, but it’s better than none at all. The button itself clicks in reassuringly, so you can be sure you’ve pressed it properly.

The lens barrel twists to turn on the camera and adjust focus between close, mid and infinity, but otherwise that’s about it. You get a few more buttons around the back, letting you lighten or darken the exposure by one stop, turn the flash on, and snap multiple exposures per shot. Each one lights up, so you know when you’ve activated it.

It’s also here you’ll find the battery compartment, but it’s a shame the Automat takes CR2 batteries. You’re unlikely to find these lying round in a drawer amongst the AAs and AAAs, which are far more common.

The entire back cover flips out to insert the film. Like most instant cameras, the Automat takes Fuji Instax film, which means you’re going to get credit-card sized snaps. Two packs of 10 shots will set you back around £15, which works out at about 75p per shot - slightly cheaper than the colour film Leica sells for the Sofort.

Film pops out of a slot on the left side, next to a series of lights that show how many shots you’ve got left - it’s subtle, but effective.