The LG G5 was an interesting experiment that wasn't ultimately that successful.
As much as Stuff loved the idea of a modular phone you could upgrade on the fly, LG’s unique idea never really gained steam with the wider world. It certainly didn’t sell in huge numbers, and we never ended up getting the range of modular add-ons we'd hoped for.
So how do you go from niche appeal to mass-market crowd pleaser? With a colossal screen that leaves the bezels behind, of course.
The G6 is a stunning slab of smartphone elegance, one that doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel, but instead doubles down on everything you could want from a flagship phone. And after fondling one ahead of LG’s Mobile World Congress reveal, I think it gets almost everything right.
Where's the bezel?
Power on the G6 and you’ll immediately spot that spectacular screen. It utterly dominates the front of the phone at 5.7in, but with some of the skinniest bezels I’ve ever seen, doesn’t take up any more room in your hand than the 5.2in G5.
LG’s calling it a Full Vision display, because it covers more than 85% of the front of the phone. Pick the Astro Black handset and you’ll struggle to spot where the screen ends at all - it visually sinks into the frame as soon as the phone enters standby. Always-on notifications make a reappearance here, but look even more striking thanks to the near-invisible screen borders.
OK, there’s still a thin sliver of space at the top, so it doesn’t look quite as striking as Xiaomi’s Mi Mix, but that phone compromised by moving the front-facing camera to the bottom - meaning that you end up looking like a triple-chinned monster whenever you take a selfie. The G6 sensibly keeps it at the top of the screen.
I love the panel’s rounded edges, too - a first for the mobile world, according to LG. Instead of square corners, the pixels themselves are arranged as a curve at each edge. It's just one sign of the company's attention to detail - and determination to succeed where the G5 didn't.
Blindingly bright screen
LG has ditched the standard 16:9 aspect ratio for a more unusual 18:9 layout, so the screen fills as much of the phone as possible. Fortunately, that change doesn't have any negative effects on ergonomics - I could still reach the top of the phone with one hand.
The extra space means extra pixels, so the resolution gets a bump too - up to 2880x1440. As you'd expect, everything looks pin-sharp. Underneath, the panel tech stays with LG’s tried-and-tested Quantum IPS instead of shifting to OLED as you'd get on the flagship Samsungs.
An LCD screen has one major benefit over OLED, of course: brightness. That’s how LG is able to add both Dolby Vision and HDR10 support for HDR video - a bonkers achievement for a phone. Pretty soon you’ll be able to stream Netflix in HDR to your phone, just as soon as the app updates to support it. I only got to watch a small bit of demo footage, but the vibrant colours and rich contrast looked seriously impressive for a phone.
If you were expecting your apps and games to have massive letterboxes because of the new aspect ratio, think again: LG has added a dedicated app-scaling mode, which lets you toggle between 16:9, 16.7:9 and 18:9 on the fly.
It doesn’t just stretch what’s on screen, either - it actually changes the resolution each app or game renders at, meaning it uses all of the available pixels. Neat.
It's a METAL MARVEL
The G5 sparked a mini controversy over LG’s choice of metal alloys, which some people mistook for plastic.
There’s no ambiguity about what the G6 is made out of - it’s metal and glass all the way, with Gorilla Glass front and back, and a high-tensile metal band holding the whole thing together. That should help protect it from smaller knocks and drops - just don’t go chucking one on to the pavement.
At 7.9mm it’s a little chunkier than the G5, but it’s narrower too, and sits comfortably in your hand. The rear has a slight curve, that better fits your grip, and I didn’t feel like it was going to slip out of my palm at all.
LG picked the perfect place for a fingerprint sensor all the way back with the G2, when it stuck the power button on the rear (even if it took two more phones to actually turn it into a fingerprint sensor). It's no surprise that it returns in the same place here, and it sits right where your finger rests, so you don’t need to fish around for it blindly whenever you want to unlock the phone.
At home in the water
The G6 wouldn’t be much of a flagship phone in 2017 if it couldn’t cope with a bit of water, which is why that metal-and-glass body is completely sealed. Rated IP68 dust- and water-resistant, it’ll survive a dunking down to 1m for up to 30 minutes.
There aren’t any flaps or protective covers to worry about, either; both the USB-C port at the bottom and headphone socket at the top are ready to get wet.
The fact there’s a headphone socket at all is a story in itself these days (blame Apple for that) - and I'm glad that LG hasn't seen fit to kill it off here. Having said that, if you do decide to cut the chord you won't lose out on sound quality, as the G6 has aptX HD Bluetooth on board. This offers hi-res wireless streaming and is a nice extra here.
The single speaker at the bottom of the phone should be fine for catching up on your YouTube subscriptions, but you’ll still want to pop on a pair of cans for any critical listening.
Two cameras are better than one
LG was on to a winner with the G5’s twin cameras, at least in theory: one lens handled close-ups, while the other managed wide-angle shots.
The dip in quality between the two was noticeable, though, so I'm glad to see that the G6 instead has twin 13MP sensors instead of a mismatched 16MP/8MP setup.
That should mean that there's now no quality difference whether you're using the 71° lens or the 125° wide angle; your decision as to which sensor you use can be based purely on how much of a scene you want to fit into each snap. Either way, the twin LED flash should help out in low-light conditions.
Another big change is the switch from laser autofocus to phase detection (PDAF), which LG says is because PDAF is now faster than the laser tech it used last year. I didn’t get a proper chance to test that theory, so we’ll have to wait for a full review to see how snappy it is in action.
On the front, you get a 5MP sensor (a step down from the G5’s 8MP snapper), paired with a 100° wide-angle lens. Digital zoom kicks in when you want to take a selfie, so your features aren’t warped, but it’ll fit in your friends when you need it to.
More photo tricks
LG’s camera app makes great use of the larger screen, pushing the photo roll to the top of the screen. All your snaps appear here, so you can quickly check if you got your shot without having to move into the main gallery app.
A lot of the manual modes first shown off in the V20 make an appearance here, too, including an on-screen histogram when shooting stills, and microphone volume levels when recording video. That could come in very handy for any bedroom vloggers looking to up their video game.
It’ll handle 4K recording at 30fps, 1080p at 60fps, and can even manage lossless audio recording as well. LG says it’s using the same electronic stabilisation system as Google’s Pixel to keep your clips smooth, reading data from the phone’s gyroscope and adapting on the fly. That works excellently on the Pixel and it'll hopefully do so here.
A few other neat features I only tried briefly include a 360° panorama mode, which borrows scene-stitching tech from the LG 360 Cam, an Instagram Layout-style customisable Grid Shot mode, an instant burst mode and the option to create GIFs on the fly.
Everything certainly felt swift and responsive during my short play with the phone, so hopefully the final version will be able to keep up with the incredibly fast Google Pixel.
Speedy performance
On paper, the G6 is a speedy thing. It’s rocking a Snapdragon 821 CPU and 4GB of RAM, which should push it to the top of the smartphone performance leaderboards.
We’re expecting everyone launching phones at MWC this year to use this chip, as Samsung has snapped up the world’s supply of Snapdragon 835s for the upcoming Galaxy S8. Will that phone be faster? Maybe, but the G6 felt more than snappy enough while I was flipping though menus, opening apps and playing games. There's unlikely to be much in it in real-world terms.
It's not like there's a CPU-squeezing custom skin sitting on top of Android 7.0, either. LG has given it a minimal treatment, with custom icons, but otherwise stuck to a mostly stock design.
That includes Google's Assistant, which makes the G6 the first phone outside of Google's own Pixel to launch with the AI-controlled voice helper.
You get 32GB of on-board storage, but the microSD slot built into the SIM card tray means you can add up to 2TB of extra space - once microSD cards that big actually go on sale, anyway.
The bigger screen will obviously put a bigger strain on the battery, but LG has found room inside to fit a 3300mAh cell. That’s a lot bigger than the one found in the G5, and it supports Qualcomm’s FastCharge 3.0 for quick top-ups, too.
I don’t have battery life figures yet, but I’m expecting to easily squeeze a day and a half of average use from one of these - especially with LG’s game-specific battery saving modes, which adjust frame rates and lower the resolution of certain apps, on top of Google’s own Doze power saving functions.
LG G6 INITIAL VERDICT
The G5 was a swing and a miss for LG, so the G6 badly needs to hit a home run. It makes a fantastic first impression, so my hopes are high it can do it.
LG's not done anything drastically daring with it, instead concentrating on what customers want from their top-end phones: lots of power, a gorgeous screen, and a quick camera that takes great photos.
The super-slim bezels really help it stand out, and the more balanced camera setup could make all the difference.
Still, with no launch date confirmed, and prices still TBC, it’s tough to know how the G6 will stack up against the rest of 2017’s promising smartphone line-up. And with MWC only just kicking off, we’ll have to wait until a full review to see if it can stick it out at the top.