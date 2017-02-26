Power on the G6 and you’ll immediately spot that spectacular screen. It utterly dominates the front of the phone at 5.7in, but with some of the skinniest bezels I’ve ever seen, doesn’t take up any more room in your hand than the 5.2in G5.

LG’s calling it a Full Vision display, because it covers more than 85% of the front of the phone. Pick the Astro Black handset and you’ll struggle to spot where the screen ends at all - it visually sinks into the frame as soon as the phone enters standby. Always-on notifications make a reappearance here, but look even more striking thanks to the near-invisible screen borders.

OK, there’s still a thin sliver of space at the top, so it doesn’t look quite as striking as Xiaomi’s Mi Mix, but that phone compromised by moving the front-facing camera to the bottom - meaning that you end up looking like a triple-chinned monster whenever you take a selfie. The G6 sensibly keeps it at the top of the screen.

I love the panel’s rounded edges, too - a first for the mobile world, according to LG. Instead of square corners, the pixels themselves are arranged as a curve at each edge. It's just one sign of the company's attention to detail - and determination to succeed where the G5 didn't.