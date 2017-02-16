Everybody and his uncle is making compact system cameras these days, but Leica – despite its traditionalist reputation – has embraced the idea more heartily than most.

The TL is already Leica’s third foray into the CSC world, following on from the T (which the TL replaces) and the full-frame SL. And it’s a radical departure from the dial-heavy rangefinder cameras with which Leica made its name, sporting a sleek body largely bereft of controls.

The TL also sports a price tag that puts it firmly in the same league as the Fujifilm X-T2, currently our top-rated CSC and the camera to beat in this category. So, does Leica’s bold design gambit pay off? Read on and find out.