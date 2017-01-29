The Sofort wasn’t as slim and svelte as I was expecting, based on Leica’s drool-worthy promo pics, but then I shouldn't have been too surprised. It's based on Fujifilm's Instax Mini 90, with only a few tweaks from the German camera company.

It’s still a real looker, though, with a reassuring heft to it once you’ve slapped in some film.

White is probably the subtlest of the three colour choices, but nothing about this is subtle - which is why I went for mint green. There’s also a bright orange, which is equally eye-catching.

Whichever you go for, you’re getting a chunky compact slab of camera, with a collapsing lens and only a few basic buttons to run your mitts over.

As well as the all-important shutter button up top, you get exposure compensation, a self-timer and flash control, as well as a button for toggling through the Sofort’s shooting modes. You get the choice of standard, party, macro, sports, double-exposure and bulb, plus that most crucial of 21st century camera functions - a selfie mode.

Apart from the rechargeable battery, this is really the only concession for modern day photographers. There’s even a little selfie mirror just above the lens, helping you line up your arms-length shots without wasting film.

Leica reckons the rechargeable battery will last for 100 shots, so you’ll probably have long emptied your wallet on replacement film before the camera runs out of charge.

The lens extends when you power the Sofort on, and has a focusing ring for switching between close-up and far shooting. A simple LCD screen shows which mode you’re in, as well as how many shots are left in the camera, but that’s pretty much it as far as electronic assistance goes.