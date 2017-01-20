At the back, you’ll still find that all-important rangefinder in the top left corner, but now it’s got an even wider field of view, and more padding around it for comfortable shooting when you’re wearing glasses.

The LCD screen below it is a lot bigger this time around at 3 inches, and the buttons have been simplified down to just three: LV (for turning on live view), Play (for reviewing your snaps) and Menu. It’s a lot simpler than on previous models, and looks a lot cleaner too.

One tap of the Menu button jumps straight to your Favourites, and a second enters the menu proper. There's room for two pages of favourites now, but c'mon - they can't truly be your favourite settings if they're languishing on page two, can they?

Up top, that lift-up ISO dial sits in pride of place - no more diving into the menus to make changes now. It’s stiff, and needs a two-finger push to get it moving, but sits exactly where the film winder wheel is on Leica’s analogue rangefinder.

You can leave things in auto if you like, or set ISO to between 100 and 12,800. You can also put it in M mode, which lets you pick ISO in 1/3 increments through the menus - if you want fine grain control, or if you’re a Leica die-hard that just can’t get used to the new way of doing things.

It’s also here you can hit the M10’s new high ISO limit of 50,000. I didn’t get the chance to do any low-light shooting with one, so I’ve no idea how well this kind of high-ISO shooting holds up, but I’m betting you won’t want to use it for anything other than those can’t-miss photos.