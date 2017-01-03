Despite the name, the Freedom Wireless headphones actually do have a wire connecting the left and right buds, but that’s it - Bluetooth takes care of the connection between the headphones and your connected devices.

They feel like they’re built to last - as you’d expect at this price - with a nice thick cable and metal tips adding to the premium feel.

In the box you’re supplied with three foam tips, three regular tips, and three fins - all of which are available in small, medium and large sizes.

The fins are optional, but are designed for an extra-secure fit, if you’re planning on running or a bit of casual parkour on the weekends.

With so many possible combinations, you should find one that works best for you, but it took me quite a bit of trial and error to find a comfortable fit.

This could just be my ears though, as most online reviews I’ve read praise their fit. YEMV (your ears may vary), as they say.