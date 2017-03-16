If there’s a “perfect” gadget for recording 360-degree videos, we haven’t seen it yet – everything is either too fiddly, too expensive, too unwieldy or too underpowered to be considered a must-buy choice. But there are several devices that come within spitting distance of greatness.

The Insta360 Nano, released last year, is one such gizmo. It’s a tiny and not unreasonably priced smartphone add-on that make taking 360 photos and videos a piece of cake. The downside? It only works on Lightning port-equipped iPhones.

Lest you thought Insta360 had forgotten all about Android users, the company has just launched the Air, which’ll fit any Android device with a USB-C or microUSB port. While looking markedly different from the Nano, it’s similarly priced and specced. So, does it perform just as well as its Apple-only cousin?