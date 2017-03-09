Think we’re being harsh about the looks? Issues don’t get much more subjective than this, but to me it looks a bit like the £40 watch you might end up at the age of 14 after realising you can’t afford the £2k one your slightly dodgy second hand car dealer uncle wears.

The Huawei Watch 2 has a generic diver’s watch look to it. And that’s the look of a watch from a street market, or the clearance section of TK Maxx.

These complaints are almost entirely visual, though. The Huawei Watch 2 isn’t some flimsy wrist waif. Its shiny bezel up top is real, smoky-looking ceramic and the casing is incredibly tough thermoplastic polyurethane.

Cutting out the marketing nonsense: yep, that’s a kind of plastic, but it’s incredibly tough plastic. In our experience it wears much better than aluminium. You’ll find it in top-end runners’ watches.

The strap is one of the parts that separates the normal Huawei Watch 2 from the “Classic” version. Our standard one has a rubbery plastic strap, but the Classic comes with leather or metal-link straps. The Classic will class-up the look a bit, but our one will get less gross if you’re planning on sweating into it during a run several times a week.

Either way, you can switch straps very easily. A little metal lever where each half of the strap meets the watch face lets you remove the band. Under one of these you’ll find the SIM tray, if you buy the 4G version.

The Watch 2’s standard strap isn’t as well ventilated as those of some sports watches, and you need to balance needing a tight-ish fit for the HR scanner with not wanting to give your wrist an embossed tattoo of the strap’s contours. But it’s all standard stuff.