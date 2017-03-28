Tag Heuer’s modular Android Wear watch is the king of face-swapping

The whole modular phones thing didn’t quite take off as we’d hoped last year, but hey, this is 2017 and this time it’ll be different. Because this time it’s the turn of... smartwatches! The Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 is the first to do the swappy thing: you can change its sportier digital face for a fancy mechanical module, and it also has interchangeable lugs, straps and buckles. Elsewhere it’s an impressive-on-paper Android Wear 2.0 watch, with GPS, NFC, 4GB storage and an AMOLED screen. The only downside is that it starts at £1400, with the mechanical module setting you back a further £1400. So £2800 for the full, module-tastic experience. YES THAT’S £2800! No, we can’t afford it either.