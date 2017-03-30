Meet the Garmin Forerunner 935, your wrist-mounted personal trainer

Still lagging behind on your “I’m going to get fit, properly this time” new year’s resolution? Sounds like you need Garmin’s Forerunner 935 smartwatch (£469.99, available Q2 2017), packed with so much analytical tech inside that it’s basically a personal trainer you strap to your wrist. Data, so the thinking goes, is the key to unlocking better training practice whether you’re running, swimming or cycling – and the Forerunner 935 is a data fiend. And if you want to wear it even when you’re not sweating your face off, good news: the straps are changeable, so you can switch up to a premium leather band for those nights on the town.