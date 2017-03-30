Meet the Garmin Forerunner 935, your wrist-mounted personal trainer
The fitness tracker that'll analyse this, that and the other
Still lagging behind on your “I’m going to get fit, properly this time” new year’s resolution? Sounds like you need Garmin’s Forerunner 935 smartwatch (£469.99, available Q2 2017), packed with so much analytical tech inside that it’s basically a personal trainer you strap to your wrist. Data, so the thinking goes, is the key to unlocking better training practice whether you’re running, swimming or cycling – and the Forerunner 935 is a data fiend. And if you want to wear it even when you’re not sweating your face off, good news: the straps are changeable, so you can switch up to a premium leather band for those nights on the town.
Wearables