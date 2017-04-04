Smeg wants you to know it’s Italian, via this Sicilian special
Dolce&Gabbana did the paint job. We already knew they were Italian
Swedish. Maybe Dutch. Had you asked us ten minutes ago about Smeg’s origins, we would have been wrong. It is Italian, a concept most firmly reinforced by the new ‘Sicily is my Love’ collection, designed in association with fashion house Dolce&Gabbana. Don’t need a mixer? The range also includes the company’s other small appliances: blender, juicer, coffee machine, kettle and toaster. Prices are yet to be announced but, as they’re not available until December, you’ve got time to start a new piggybank.
