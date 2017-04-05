Apple remembers the Mac Pro, promises a new one
More cores, but can it figure out the puzzle of its own existence?
When the Mac Pro launched, fans of powerful computers and stylish waste paper bins alike rejoiced. Alas, it turned out that Apple’s punt on a cylindrical shape didn’t fit with the way graphics parts developed, which made the 2013 Pro something of a lame duck. Four years on, the Cupertino computer creator has finally boosted the specs, giving the £2999 model a six-core processor, the £3899 version eight cores, and bumping the graphics on both. But, maybe hold on to your money: Apple has also promised a new, revamped Pro in 2018.
Tablets & computers