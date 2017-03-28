OnePlus' new Midnight Black 3T is a stealthy smartphone beauty

According to some TV show, orange is the new black. But according to OnePlus, black is the new black - because its making a very limited-edition version of the OnePlus 3T in that very colour. The OnePlus 3T Midnight Black edition has three layers of ultra-thin black coating on top of the standard aluminum finish to ensure it still feels like metal, and gets a couple of sandblasting treatments too boot. The result is this rather lovely looking version of our current favourite smartphone. Wanna get your hands on one? OnePlus teamed up with online clothes store Hypebeast for the first 250 phones, but they've now sold out. Fortunately, it’ll also making it available via its own website from today, priced £439.