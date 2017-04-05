The Honor 8 Pro has twin camera smarts for considerably less cash
Bigger, better and blu-er than your average phab
Honor might be entering the lion's den of the phablet world with its first premium handset, but it's bringing an apex predator of its own. The Honor 8 Pro is packing plenty of powerful hardware, like a 5.7in QHD screen, bokeh-boasting dual 12MP cameras and the faster-than-Usain-Bolt-in-a-Ferarri Kirin 960 CPU. Wrap all that up in a gorgeous blue body, and you've got one fab-looking phab. Honor has a knack for selling top-spec phones for a fraction of the price, too, so it won't break the bank compared to most other flagships. The Honor 8 Pro goes on sale later this month for £475 SIM-free.
Smartphones